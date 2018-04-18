0 Update: Leesburg 4-month-old boy, mother found safe

LEESBURG, Fla. - Update: Leeburg police said around 3 p.m. that Jennifer and Kaiden Nelis have been located safe and sound. No other details were released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Kaiden Nelis, a 4-month-old boy from Leesburg.

Kaiden is with his mother Jennifer Nelis, according to a release from the Leesburg Police Department.

PLEASE SHARE!#MissingChild Alert issued for Kaiden Nelis, 4mo W/M, 2'1", 13 lbs, brown hair/green eyes. May be w/ Jennifer Nelis, 29yo W/F, 5'1", 100lbs, blonde/green eyes, tattoos/piercings. 2008 WH Dodge Avenger, FL temp tag CDW8858. Call Leesburg PD at 352-787-2121 or 911. pic.twitter.com/drDzC1KVNu — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 18, 2018

Kaiden has brown hair, hazel/brown eyes and is approximately 13 pounds. He was born premature, so he is smaller than an average 4-month-old. He was born with a partial club foot on his left foot, so it tends to turn inward, police said.

Nelis, who also goes by the name Jennifer Sutton, is 29 years old, is 5'1" to 5'2", has hazel eyes, blonde hair with dark roots and has a nose and an eyebrow piercing.

She has a tattoo that says "Jimmy" on the left side of her neck, a tattoo of four stars on her right shoulder blade and a floral tattoo on her left forearm.

Police received a missing person report on Tuesday for Nelis, whose last known location was the Rodeway Inn on West North Boulevard in Leesburg, police said. Her room was found to be empty. Police said Nelis' husband pinged her phone and her last known location was the Buck N Doe area in Marion County.

They may be traveling in a 2008 white Dodge Avenger with a Florida temporary tag number CDW8858.

Anyone with any information on Kaiden and Nelis' location is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 787-2121.

