Update: One injured after fire breaks out at Pirates Dinner Adventure along I-Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire has been reported at the Pirates Dinner Adventure.
The two-alarm fire broke out around 3 p.m. along International Drive, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
One person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Fore the past 20 years, Pirates Dinner Adventure has been a kid-friendly drama with acrobatics and music that takes place on an 18th century ship replica, according to its website.
The attraction has been closed since last year after Hurricane Irma hit in September. It's expected to reopen in May.
