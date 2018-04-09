  • Update: One injured after fire breaks out at Pirates Dinner Adventure along I-Drive

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire has been reported at the Pirates Dinner Adventure.

    The two-alarm fire broke out around 3 p.m. along International Drive, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

    Related Headlines

    One person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

    >>> Download the free WFTV mobile app <<<

    Fore the past 20 years, Pirates Dinner Adventure has been a kid-friendly drama with acrobatics and music that takes place on an 18th century ship replica, according to its website.

    The attraction has been closed since last year after Hurricane Irma hit in September. It's expected to reopen in May.

    Photos: Fire breaks out at Pirates Dinner Adventure

    This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Update: One injured after fire breaks out at Pirates Dinner Adventure…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old Miami boy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Update: Girl, 12, taken from Mount Dora Middle School

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Video shows firecracker set off at Florida Mall as shoppers…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Person of interest sought after Orange County woman's death ruled homicide