  • US Navy drops live bombs in Ocala National Forest

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Residents in southern Marion, northern Lake or west Volusia counties should not be alarmed if they hear loud booms near their neighborhoods.

    The US Navy began bomb training exercises this week at the Pine Castle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest, officials said in a news release.

    Related Headlines

    F-18 jets fly from Naval Air Station in Jacksonville and conduct the training.

    Read: Navy Destroyer named after Winter Park veteran christened

    Residents nearby might hear the training or feel the vibrations.

    The exercises began Monday and continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., officials said.

    Officials said wildlife might be temporarily displaced and that drivers should use caution when driving through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas.

    The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059. 

    Download: Free WFTV news and weather apps

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    US Navy drops live bombs in Ocala National Forest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man with assault-style rifle fires at Lake Co. deputy during home…

  • Headline Goes Here

    21-year-old drowned trying to save child at the beach, family says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Taxpayers could fund $18M to private space companies in Brevard County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous