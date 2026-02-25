Florida House passes bill to remove license plate registration stickers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House approved a measure to remove the requirement for drivers to display yellow registration stickers on license plates, backed by Gov. DeSantis, with a 93-17 vote.

Although the bill eliminates the need for physical stickers, vehicle owners would still need to renew their registrations electronically.

Gov. DeSantis signaled his support for the change in December, urging Rep. Tom Fabricio on social media to “get it done.”

Rep. Fabricio, a Miami Lakes Republican, proposed the change based on his local tax collector’s recommendation. He called the current requirement an unnecessary hurdle. “Cutting yellow tape, an additional burden for motorists,” Fabricio said.

A staff analysis for the House did not give a statewide economic impact figure, but it noted that the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office estimates going digital would save about $2.5 million annually in registration and renewal costs.

Rep. Yvonne Hinson, a Democrat from Gainesville, was among 17 lawmakers who voted against the measure. Hinson raised concerns over a $2.50 service charge used by tax collectors for staffing costs. “The state needs to cover a $2.50 service charge that tax collectors use to offset staffing costs that would be eliminated with the bill,” Hinson said.

Validation stickers are used by law enforcement to verify vehicle registrations. Many officers can now confirm registrations electronically via automated license plate recognition. The standard registration is 12 months, with an option for 24 months.

The proposal, identified as HB 841, has not yet moved in the Senate.

