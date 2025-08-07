US Rep. Mills’ attorney says messages about leaking explicit videos are out of context

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The former girlfriend of U.S. Rep. Cory Mills has told authorities that he threatened to leak sexually explicit videos of her after they broke up earlier this year.

Eyewitness News has obtained Instagram messages where some of these conversations allegedly took place.

The woman is reigning Miss United States Lindsey Langston. Her report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that she and Mills were dating and living together in his New Smyrna Beach rental property before they broke up earlier this year.

Mills’ attorney, Aaron Delgado, claims the Instagram messages are fabricated and that the context of the messages has been misrepresented.

Mills’ attorney, Aaron Delgado, said the context of the Instagram messages had been misrepresented.

“That suggestion that somehow, he’s going to release a sex video is a complete fabrication,” Delgado said, emphasizing that the messages were real but the notion that he would release such videos are not.

Delgado claimed the messages presented in the injunction do not form a continuous chronology, suggesting they were selectively edited.

“It’s clear that whoever picked those messages selected what messages to include,” he said.

He also said the accusations do not warrant a criminal case and that there was no cyberstalking involved.

Langston filed an injunction against Mills, which was denied by a judge, but she will have an opportunity to present her case at a future hearing.

