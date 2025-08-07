US Rep. Mills served paperwork for alleged video leak threats toward Miss United States

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There is new information on the harassment claims against Florida U.S. Rep. Cory Mills by his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston.

Langston, who is the reigning Miss United States, filed a report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office alleging that Mills threatened to release nude photos and videos of her after they broke up.

She claims that after discovering Mills was seeing someone else, she moved out of his New Smyrna Beach rental property, but Mills continued to contact her despite her requests for him to stop.

Aaron Delgado, Mills’ attorney, confirmed that Mills has been served with the paperwork related to the case.

Langston alleges that Mills used multiple social media accounts to threaten her with the release of sexual videos and photos. Eyewitness News has obtained Instagram messages where some of these conversations allegedly took place.

Sources indicate that Mills rents two properties in New Smyrna Beach, but it is not yet confirmed which property Langston lived in with Mills.

Efforts to reach Langston for comment have been made, but she has not yet responded to calls or text messages.

Mills’ attorney has agreed to speak with WFTV.

