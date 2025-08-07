Congressman Mills threatens to release ex’s nude pictures, law enforcement says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Channel 9 is learning more about the allegations made against Florida Congressman Cory Mills. His ex-girlfriend, 2024 Miss United States, Lindsey Langston, has filed an incident report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

In the document, Langston claims Mr. Mills threatened to release naked pictures and videos of her multiple times; the report also states he threatened to harm any men Langston would like to date in the future.

According to the report, the woman provided texts and Instagram messages to prove all those claims.

Channel 9 obtained screenshots of the alleged messages. In one of them, the woman says, “Leave me alone,” to which the congressman allegedly replies, “Get me his number, and I can send him videos.” It is not clear to whom the message was referring.

In this other screenshot, Mr. Mills allegedly said, “Thanks again for the videos,” and the woman responded, “Haven’t you hurt me enough?”

The complaint was filed on July 14th, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Columbia County.

“I can confirm that we received a report from Langston, and a report was generated by our agency with some information that she came forward with,” said Steven Khachigan, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

The republican, who represents the 7th congressional district, sent the following statement to Eyewitness News.

“Anthony Sabatini is weaponizing the legal system to launch a political attack against the man who beat him in the primary, using his corporate legal office to push a narrative built on lies and flawed legal arguments – all to score political headlines. We have not been made aware of any report or allegations from law enforcement or the alleged complainant. These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District. Out of respect for the legal process, I won’t comment further at this time. My team and I will fully cooperate to ensure the truth is made clear. I remain focused on serving my constituents and advancing America First policies. I appreciate your understanding as we deal with this private matter and your support during this time."

Attorney Anthony Sabatini, Lake County Commissioner and Former Florida House Representative for the 32nd District, represents Ms. Langston in this case.

Democrats and Republicans are now reacting to the claims. “These are very disturbing and serious allegations,” said Madison Andrus, with the National Democratic Congressional Campaign. “They really call into question not only his character but really his ability to represent the people from Florida’s 7th Congressional District.”

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Rick Scott told us he is not fully aware of the allegations. “I just heard about it today,” said Senator Rick Scott after a press conference on Wednesday. “I haven’t seen anything about it. When you hear about something like this, the first thing you want to think about is that it’s all untrue, but I don’t have any facts.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s involvement in the investigation is now over, the Public Information Officer said. All evidence has been turned over to the FDLE.

Channel 9 reached out to both Miss United States and the Governor’s Office for comment, but has not heard back.

©2025 Cox Media Group