U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team set to face Brazil in Orlando

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

St Kitts & Nevis v United States: Group A - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 28: Sean Johnson #18 of the United States takes a free kick during the second half of a Group A match of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup against Saint Kitts and Nevis at CITYPARK on June 28, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) (John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time since 1998, the U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team is set to play a match at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Americans are gearing up to face five-time World Cup champion Brazil in a friendly on June 12 in the Allstate Continental Clásico.

Team USA loves playing matches in Orlando. They are 7-2 all time in The City Beautiful including a perfect 6-0 mark at Inter & Co Stadium. This will mark their first match at Camping World Stadium since 1998 when they beat Sweden 1-0.

In recent history, Team USA beat El Salvador in the Concacaf Nations League Finals in Orlando in 2023 and also beat Panama 5-1 back in 2022 in a World Cup qualifier.

According to a release: The Allstate Continental Clásico is an annual event that features the USMNT hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America, and this year’s match will serve as a key part of the USA’s preparations for the prestigious 2024 Copa América.

The team announced their training camp roster ahead of matches against Colombia and Brazil.

