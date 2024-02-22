Local

Using ‘magic mushrooms’ as a mental health treatment; 9 Investigates the risks of this new trend

By Karla Ray, WFTV.com
By Karla Ray, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — More people are reporting using magic mushrooms as an alternative mental health treatment.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

9 Investigates uncovers the trends and why researchers say there isn’t enough information to call the practice “safe” today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Deputies: 19 arrested in marijuana pop-up shop sting in Seminole County

©2024 Cox Media Group

Karla Ray

Karla Ray, WFTV.com

Karla Ray anchors Eyewitness News This Morning on Saturday and Sundays, and is an investigative reporter for the 9 Investigates unit.

Most Read