Vampire cult leader convicted of murdering Lake County couple returns to court

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The vampire cult leader who was convicted of murdering a couple in 1996 was back in court Tuesday seeking to get his life sentence reduced.
Rod Ferrell was 16-years-old when he was convicted of killing Richard Wendorf and Ruth Queen by beating them with a tire iron.
Ferrell was originally sentenced to death, but because of his age at the time of the murders, the courts gave him a sentence of life in prison.
The Supreme Court recently decided to give juvenile defendants a chance for less prison time.
During Tuesday's hearing, both sides discussed drug and alcohol usage and Ferrell's state of mind at the time of the crimes.
While the defense expert witness testified the defendant has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, the state claimed Ferrell has attempted to manipulate mental exams.
The case is slated to resume Wednesday and could last through the week.
Ferrell and his crew became known as the vampire cult because of their obsession with vampires and drinking blood. He also told people he was a 300-year-old vampire with special powers.
