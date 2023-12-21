Vermont woman seriously injured in Orlando crash involving three cars

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Vermont woman was hospitalized with serious critical injuries in the three-car crash in Orange County that caused a major roadblock, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to State Road 50 (Colonial Drive) and State Road 417 just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

Troopers initially reported the crash as a hit-and-run, but later updated that information and said no drivers left the scene.

The crash involved a 2022 Ford F-250 with a trailer, a 2007 Toyota Corolla and a 2019 Dodge Charger.

The 20-year-old Vermont woman was transported to the hospital with serious critical injuries.

The other two drivers, a 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

