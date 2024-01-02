Video shows man trying to kidnap 4-year-old boy inside Florida Walmart, deputies say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is under arrest after an attempted kidnapping that was caught on camera, according to deputies.

The incident happened Friday inside a Walmart store in Lee County, near Fort Myers.

The sheriff’s office said the video shows Pablo Pintueles Hernandez trying to grab a 4-year-old by the hand and walk away with him.

Fortunately, a family member pulled the child back.

Deputies arrested Hernandez later that day.

Families who live nearby are worried about the safety of their children.

“Safety is very important to me and I’m very overprotective about my daughter,” said Lehigh Acres resident Ariana Ferguson.

Hernandez is facing a charge of false imprisonment of a child.

