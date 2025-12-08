Volunteers help decorate Daytona Beach veteran’s home for the holidays

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A veteran in Daytona Beach is lighting up his neighborhood thanks to Florida Power and Light.

Carlos Cruz received a surprise home makeover last week, brightening his holiday cheer.

The makeover included thousands of Christmas lights, solar-powered decorations, and gifts.

The event was all part of FPL’s Holiday Hero Lighting Program, which has been honoring local veterans for 18 years.

Cruz expressed his amazement at the unexpected gesture, saying he was blown away by the surprise.

