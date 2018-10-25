0 Volunteers sought to cleanup Indialantic Beach Thursday morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The organization Keep Brevard Beautiful is seeking volunteers Thursday morning to rid the beaches of dead fish that washed ashore some southern Brevard County beaches as a result of a red tide bloom, according to county officials.

County officials said the beaches in the Melbourne and Indialantic area experienced some of the worst fish kills related to the toxic algae that has littered beaches all over the state with dead fish Wednesday.

The bloom has also posed health-related conditions for beachgoers that range from irritated throats, eyes and noses to more serious conditions for people with chronic respiratory problems, officials said.

The cleanup begins at 9 a.m. at these locations:



Spessard Holland South Beach Park

2545 Highway A1A

Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

Juan Ponce de Leon Landing

4005 Highway A1A

Melbourne Beach, FL 32951

Howard E. Futch Park at Paradise Beach

2301 N. Highway A1A

Melbourne, Fl. 32903

Keep Brevard Beautiful, which has contracted with the county for beach cleanup related to red tide, will be at three locations Thursday morning—and is asking for volunteers to join their cleanup efforts.

Keep Brevard Beautiful provides all cleanup supplies, like face masks, gloves, shovels and bags.

Officials ask that cleanup volunteers be prepared by wearing appropriate clothing for a cleanup that involves dead fish.

Indialantic fish kill

Video footage of Indialantic Beach Wednesday afternoon showed dead fish littering the shore less than a week after test results first confirmed the presence of a toxic algae bloom in the area.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Oct. 17 that red tide had reached parts of Brevard County.

Beachgoers had returned by Sunday after volunteers removed thousands of dead fish that washed ashore on Cocoa Beach after a red tide bloom.

But Wednesday’s fish kill at Indialantic appeared worse than the previous kill in Cocoa Beach. Footage shows a bulldozer scooping up piles of dead fish from the beach.

Another mass fish kill from red tide in Brevard County. This time it is in Indialantic. Dead fish as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/jV981ax0AO — Steve Barrett (@TVSteveBarrett) October 24, 2018

