Two girls armed with knives plot to attack students at Polk County middle school, police say

BARTOW, Fla. - Two students at Bartow Middle School came to school with knives and planned to attack students Tuesday, according to the Bartow Police Department.
The school resource officer was alerted to a complaint about armed students around 1:30 p.m.
The officer two learned that two girls, who have not been identified, had brought knives to school.
School staff found the two girls in a bathroom during class time prior to carrying out their plans, police said.
The two girls were arrested and removed from campus, police said.
No one was hurt in relation to the incident.
Bartow Police Department detectives are partnering with the Polk County School Board to investigate this incident further.
