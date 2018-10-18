9 facts to know about red tide

ORLANDO, Fla. - 1. Red tide has made its way to Brevard County.
2. Karenia brevis is the algae species that causes red tide.
3. High concentrations of Karenia brevis have been detected at Satellite Beach's Pelican Beach Park and in medium concentrations near Melbourne Beach.
4. So far, the algae hasn't yet made its way to Cocoa Beach or Volusia and Flagler counties.
5. At high concentrations, red tide can discolor water, causing it to appear red or brown. Other algae blooms can make the water appear green or purple.
6. Some could experience skin irritation or burning eyes from the algae bloom.
7. Those with respiratory illnesses might experience a flare-up and some irritation.
8. Beachgoers are advised to avoid swimming in areas where fish kills have been reported, because the dead fish can generate harmful bacteria.
9. Red tides can last from several weeks to more than a year.
