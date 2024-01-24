Volusia County officials cut ribbon on new production support facility

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A leading U.S. Navy and NATO manufacturer is expanding operations in Central Florida.

State and Sparton officials cut the ribbon on new production support in DeLeon Springs on Tuesday.

Officials said it would allow the company to make more underwater sound detection devices.

These are critically important to the Navy’s underwater operations.

Congressman Mike Waltz said he is proud to be in Central Florida.

Sparton said it plans to expand as the U.S. focuses its efforts to deter potential adversaries.

