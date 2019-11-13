Volusia County School Board selects new superintendent

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County School Board has selected a new superintendent of Volusia County Schools.
The district hired Dr. Ronald Fritz as its next superintendent Monday, pending contract negotiations.
Board members championed Fritz's ability to change the culture, close the achievement gap and communicate effectively with board members.
Interim superintendent Tim Egnor will assist in Fritz's transition into the new role, which is slated to begin in December.
