Volusia County starts new Spanish-English language program at elementary schools

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Volusia County will cut the ribbon Monday on a new dual language program.

The Spanish-English language programs will start at Discovery Elementary and Freedom Elementary.

Students will learn science, math, and language arts in both English and Spanish.

The program starts with pre-k and kindergarten.

The classes will focus students on the existing programs in middle school and high school.

