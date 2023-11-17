Heavy rainfall causes flooding, road closures in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Recent rainfall has caused flooding issues in Volusia County. Many coastal cities had to close major roads on Friday morning due to standing water.

In the Twin Lakes community in Deltona, more inland, the wet weather turned some yards into small lakes.

Each yard is equipped with a swale system, meant to hold water until levels lower enough for it to flow back out into Basswood Lake, which is located in the neighborhood. But several days of rain has made that nearly impossible.

“After Ian, they did have to come out and pump because there is not an engineered way for that water to make it to the St. Johns River, other than percolation,” said HOA President Adam Vazquez.

This means some homeowners, like Terry Brock, could have a flooded yard for several weeks unless the city supplies pumps.

“The city just blows it off because we are private community. Well, I pay utilities to the city. I need them to do something,” Brock said.

Channel 9 reached out to Mayor Santiago Avila and he said in a statement, “While I understand that they are a Private HOA I have an issue with us as a city not helping our Residents. Especially since we are charging them a storm water assessment fee. They sit on a lower elevation, therefore the water will naturally flow their way.”

