ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 is forecast to bring flooding rains to parts of the Caribbean over the weekend.

The system formed in the west-central Caribbean Sea on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The low-pressure area is moving northeast at 10 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 35 mph.

Read: Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 forms in the Caribbean

Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 will bring flooding rain to Jamaica, Haiti, and Eastern Cuba.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 to bring flooding to parts of Caribbean

“This rainfall is likely to produce flash flooding along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain,” the NHC said.

Read: Several roads, other areas flooded after overnight storms in Palm Bay, police say

Thankfully, the system is not forecast to impact Central Florida.

Another system in the Atlantic will continue to move away from Florida after drawing in extra rain on Thursday.

Watch: Partly cloudy and breezy Friday in Central Florida

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics as we draw closer to the end of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group