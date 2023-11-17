Partly cloudy and breezy Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After extended storm activity left Central Florida soaked overnight, things are looking to dry out for the weekend.

Our area will start to dry out after the Friday morning rain and storms fade away.

Central Florida will be partly cloudy and breezy for most of the day.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 78 degrees.

We will be cloudy and cooler Friday night with low temperatures in the 60s.

The weekend forecast looks great with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

