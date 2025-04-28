Authorities request public assistance following Sunday morning shooting

DELAND, Fla. — The Deland Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout after a person was shot early Sunday morning on South Sans Souci Avenue.

Emergency crews discovered a victim who had been shot in the right thigh upon arrival at the scene. The location of the scene is marked on the map below.

The suspect, identified as a young Black male, ran away on foot. An extensive search, which included Air One, failed to find him.

According to witnesses, the suspect emerged from nearby bushes and began shooting after a brief and ambiguous verbal exchange.

The Police Department urges the public to come forward with information.

You can submit a tip by following the link here or calling the DeLand Police Department/Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-626-7400.

