City of Deltona pause residential development for nine months

DELTONA, Fla. — The City of Deltona in central Florida has decided to pause residential development for nine months due to ongoing flooding issues from past storm seasons.

City commissioners voted to halt new residential projects immediately, as hundreds of homes continue to grapple with the effects of flooding. This decision comes after a significant number of new homes were approved earlier this year.

Deltona’s infrastructure has not seen significant changes in about a decade, which has left residents facing additional taxes when upgrades are necessary.

The pause in development is intended to address the city’s infrastructure challenges and mitigate further flooding impacts.

The immediate pause in development aims to give Deltona the necessary time to address its infrastructure needs and reduce the flooding risks that have affected many residents.

