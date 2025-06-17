DeLand officials disappointed by vandalism of city mural

DELAND, Fla. — Officials in the City of DeLand express their deep disappointment regarding the ongoing vandalism of a popular monarch butterfly mural situated in the city’s heart.

Authorities say this is the fifth time the popular city mural has been vandalized.

Channel 9 has obtained a statement from the City of DeLand about the latest vandalism incident on the mural, which you can read below.

“We are disappointed by the recent act of vandalism on the butterfly mural in downtown DeLand. This mural is more than just paint, it’s a vibrant symbol of community pride, artistic expression, and the spirit of DeLand. It has brought joy to both residents and visitors and its presence is a testament to the creativity and culture that define our city. We are aware of the damage and exploring long-term options to better protect this and other public art installations from future harm. We are committed to preserving the beauty and integrity of our shared spaces. We thank our community for the outpouring of concern and support and we will continue to keep DeLand a welcoming, inspiring place for all.” — The City of DeLand

