Walgreens to lay off hundreds of Orlando workers, close distribution center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Walgreens will lay off hundreds of workers in Orlando employed at a distribution center it plans to close soon.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company (Nasdaq: WBA) announced it will cut 324 jobs and close its distribution center at 2455 Premier Row in Orlando by May 17, according to a March 14 notification to the state from the company.

Walgreens said the layoffs are expected to be permanent. Company spokesman Marty Maloney told Orlando Business Journal in an emailed response that the company also is closing a distribution center in Dayville, Connecticut, which will lead to 646 layoffs between the two locations.

Photos: Severe weather batters U.S.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Florida postal workers demand more protection following recent violent robberies Some mail carriers in Florida are calling for more protection. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group