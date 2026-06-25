Man accused of exposing himself at Sanford Walmart

SANFORD, Fla. — A man was arrested after police said he exposed himself inside a Sanford Walmart.

Sanford police said officers responded Wednesday to the Walmart at 3653 S. Orlando Drive after receiving a report about a man making female customers uncomfortable.

Walmart loss prevention employees later identified the man as Tyrese Jackson, according to police.

Police said Jackson exposed himself and touched himself in the men’s clothing aisle.

Loss prevention employees called law enforcement, but police said Jackson had left the store by the time officers arrived.

A few hours later, police said Jackson returned to the store and officers made contact with him.

Jackson was arrested and charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs.

He was taken to the Seminole County Jail.

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