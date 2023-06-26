Walmart to open HIV-focused specialty pharmacies in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walmart is bringing its HIV-focused specialty pharmacies to Central Florida.

The store is opening 9 special pharmacies in our area, just in time for National HIV Testing Day, which is Tuesday.

The facilities are located inside the Walmart pharmacy.

Read: Walmart will be closing 23 stores this year; here’s a list

They will make it easier, more convenient and more discreet for patients to manage their HIV-related healthcare needs.

The pharmacy on West Princeton Street in Orlando will have free HIV testing all day Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s day of awareness.

Read: Firefighter arrested for trying to steal Pokémon cards from Walmart

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group