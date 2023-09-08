Want to help Florida gopher tortoises? Sign up for this license plate

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new specialty plate supporting Florida’s gopher tortoise is now available for purchase, and it is for a good cause.

Wildlands Conservation unveiled the design of the gopher tortoise license plate, and the goal is to support conservation, education, and habitat management.

The gopher tortoise is a threatened species in our state because they are losing their upland habitat.

Funds from the specialty license plate will help preserve the gopher tortoise habitat and conduct research to find alternative ways to protect the species.

You can now purchase the pre-sale vouchers for $33.

From that amount, $25 will go directly towards gopher tortoise conservation.

The specialty plates will be produced after 3,000 vouchers are bought.

Anyone with a valid Florida Drivers License can purchase a voucher.

For more information and to purchase the specialty license plate, click here.

