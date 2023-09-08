Local

SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Friday night from Space Coast

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Friday night from Florida’s Space Coast

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — You may have a chance to watch a rocket lift off from our Space Coast Friday night.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:56 p.m.

It will carry another batch of Starlink satellites and aim to send them into orbit.

Starlink satellites help provide broadband internet capability to locations throughout the world.

