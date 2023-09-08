SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Friday night from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — You may have a chance to watch a rocket lift off from our Space Coast Friday night.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:56 p.m.

It will carry another batch of Starlink satellites and aim to send them into orbit.

Targeting Friday, September 8 for Falcon 9’s launch of 22 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 7, 2023

Starlink satellites help provide broadband internet capability to locations throughout the world.

Whenever that rocket goes up, we’ll show it to you on Channel 9 and right here on WFTV.com.

