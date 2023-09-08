Hurricane Lee becomes powerful Category 5 storm with 165 mph winds

ORLANDO, Fla. — All eyes are on Hurricane Lee as it continues to strengthen in the Atlantic.

Lee was upgraded into a powerful Category 5 hurricane Thursday night.

As of Friday morning, Lee has maximum sustained winds of 165 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Lee if forecast to stay a Category 5 storm through the weekend before weakening back to a Category 4.

Lee’s forecast track has not changed much and is still projected to stay clear of Florida and the Caribbean islands.

By the end of next week, Florida’s east coast beaches will see some dangerous surf from the passing storm.

Lee is forecast to make a sharp turn to the north by Wednesday and should remain around 100 miles off the coast of Florida.

Tropical Storm Margot also formed Thursday and is expected to make a northerly turn into the central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Margot track for Friday morning

Channel 9′s meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

