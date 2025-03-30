Local

Warehouse fire in Osceola County causes road closure

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Kissimmee Warehouse fire (WFTV)
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A warehouse on Michigan Ave in Kissimmee caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:20 p.m., Kissimmee FIre Department along with mutual aid from Osceola Fire Rescue, St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department, and Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

According to KPD, kitchen grease was a hazardous chemical which caused the two people in the warehouse to evacuate.

The warehouse fire caused a temporary roadblock on Michigan Ave.

According to KFD there were no injuries from the fire.

