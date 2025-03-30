Warehouse fire in Osceola County causes road closure

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A warehouse on Michigan Ave in Kissimmee caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:20 p.m., Kissimmee FIre Department along with mutual aid from Osceola Fire Rescue, St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department, and Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

According to KPD, kitchen grease was a hazardous chemical which caused the two people in the warehouse to evacuate.

The warehouse fire caused a temporary roadblock on Michigan Ave.

According to KFD there were no injuries from the fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group