ORLANDO, Fla. — Gorgeous weather will be in place this weekend.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s today.

It will get cold again tonight, with lows in the 40s for most.

Read: Pet Alliance features Sammy during ‘kitten season’

Orlando is 48 degrees tonight.

Sunday will not be as breezy, sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Warm Saturday before cooling down Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s today. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Warm Saturday before cooling down Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s today. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group