Warm Saturday with possible showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s cloudy and mild to start the day, but it’s getting warm again this afternoon.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will reach the low 80s again today.

Our rain chance will increase throughout the day today.

Most of us will stay dry through lunchtime, but scattered showers and a few isolated storms will be possible late this afternoon and evening.

Lightning and small hail can’t be ruled out with some of the storms that develop late today.

