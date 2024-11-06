Warm Wednesday with showers possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a warm and somewhat rainy Wednesday in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said temperatures should be in the upper 70s for the start of the work day.

The forecast today calls for a high of 85° in Orlando.

Wednesday forecast Warm Wednesday with spotty showers in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

We’ll see spotty showers with a 50% chance of rain for the Channel 9 viewing area.

At our coast, Shields said seas will stay high with dangerous rip currents.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Rafael could become a major hurricane before it rolls into western Cuba.

Shields said as Rafael travels up into the Gulf of Mexico, the storm will move to the northwest and away from Florida.

