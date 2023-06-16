Warning: Vehicles being stolen from valet services, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and visitors to be alert after a string of luxury vehicle thefts last month.

Deputies said five luxury cars were stolen from valets at restaurants along Sand Lake Road and hotels in the area.

According to a news release, Orange County deputies responded to Norman’s on Via Dellagio Way on June 2 after a person reported that a black and gray Rolls Royce Phantom was stolen from valet parking.

Meanwhile, deputies received a tip that another vehicle, a gray BMW 330, was stolen. The victim said they left their car with the valet around 9:35 p.m., but it was gone around 11 p.m.

On May 31, law enforcement responded to the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, where valet supervisors told deputies that someone stole a set of keys the previous night and had taken two cars the next morning -- a gray Audi and a white Ford Expedition.

On May 17, deputies arrived at the ICON Park parking garage around 11:15 p.m. for a stolen vehicle call.

The victim said they had parked their white Bentley using the valet service around 9:15 p.m., but once they returned to the garage, the car was gone.

The sheriff’s office said a Mercedes G class was also stolen in Winter Park that same day.

Detectives will continue investigating the incidents and said valet operators should be aware of similar incidents.

