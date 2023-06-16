Orange County leaders look to dish out millions of tourist development tax dollars

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders are hearing from some who are looking for a slice of the tourist development tax.

The list of groups asking for the tourism revenue is long and there’s only so much money to hand out.

County leaders will take a closer look Friday at how to split up millions of dollars in tourist development taxes.

That’s the money that visitors pay to stay in hotels, motels and short-stay rentals.

Last year, the county collected more than $330 million.

The Citizen Advisory Task Force will hear from several groups hoping to be awarded some of the money.

The groups include the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, UCF Sports and the Amway Center.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information on the meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

