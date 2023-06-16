New indoor ‘Adventure Park’ attraction to open in Central Florida next month

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A new indoor amusement park is set to open in Central Florida, just in time for summer.

Owners held a soft opening Thursday for Urban Air Adventure Park in Winter Garden.

The park includes obstacle courses, bumper cars, a zipline and a two-story go-kart track.

“We’re training, testing equipment,” said Joseph Marrero with Urban Air Adventure Park. “So that’s really the next two weeks but once our grand opening hits. Should be rocking and rolling.”

The grand opening of the attraction is set for July 8.

