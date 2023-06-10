Here are 9 ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — For more than 150 years, June 19 has been a day to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States.

Communities across the country will be marking the day when in 1865 slaves in Texas learned that they, and all other slaves in the U.S., had been granted freedom.

And Central Florida is no exception.

Over the next two weekends, cities and towns across the area have planned festivities for residents to partake in the celebration.

BREVARD COUNTY

Cocoa Arts & Cultural Celebration

Features live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, and a local legends display inside the Civic Center.

Date: June 10

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Cocoa Riverfront Park, 401 Riveredge Boulevard, Cocoa, FL 32922

LAKE COUNTY

City of Groveland Juneteenth Celebration

Groveland’s third annual Juneteenth event will celebrate with cultural dance and stepping performances, a barbecue competition, music, and a guest speaker.

Date: June 16

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Lake David Park, 450 South Lake Avenue, Groveland, FL 34736

MARION COUNTY

Ocala Juneteenth Celebration

The Ocala Juneteenth Celebration Commission will host an event featuring food, vendors, entertainment, and more.

Date: June 17

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Webb Field, 1501 West Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34475





ORANGE COUNTY

Eatonville Juneteenth Parade 2023

“Celebrate, Educate & Unite” is the theme of this year’s Eatonville Juneteenth parade. The parade travels east on Kennedy Boulevard from Keller Road to West Avenue

Date: June 17

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Eatonville, FL





City of Orlando 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

The event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid’s zone, vendor village, and food trucks.

Date: June 17

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Clear Lake Park, 2301 29th Street, Orlando, FL 32805

Parramore Juneteenth 407 BLK YRD Block Party

The Juneteenth block party heads back to Parramore to take over Creative Village! Festivities will include food trucks, DJs, performances, vendors, kids’ activities, and an art walk.

Date: June 17

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Luminary Green Park, 437 North Terry Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801





OSCEOLA COUNTY

City of Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival

Bring the family to Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival — a celebration of community, culture, and unity. The event will include live music, delicious food, and craft vendors.

Date: June 17

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 69 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741





SEMINOLE COUNTY

Sanford Juneteenth Block Party

Enjoy food, vendors, music, and more at a block party in Ft. Mellon Park.

Date: June 17

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Ft. Mellon Park, 600 East 1st Street Sanford, FL 32771

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Daytona Beach Juneteenth Community Parade

In partnership with Bethune Cookman University, NAACP, City of Daytona Beach, and Habitat for Humanity, the 1st Juneteenth Parade will feature bands, floats, and community organizations.

Date: June 17

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

