Here are 9 ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — For more than 150 years, June 19 has been a day to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States.
Communities across the country will be marking the day when in 1865 slaves in Texas learned that they, and all other slaves in the U.S., had been granted freedom.
And Central Florida is no exception.
Over the next two weekends, cities and towns across the area have planned festivities for residents to partake in the celebration.
Read on to find an upcoming Juneteenth event near you.
BREVARD COUNTY
Cocoa Arts & Cultural Celebration
Features live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, and a local legends display inside the Civic Center.
- Date: June 10
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Cocoa Riverfront Park, 401 Riveredge Boulevard, Cocoa, FL 32922
Join us for the Juneteenth Cocoa Arts & Cultural Celebration on June 10, 2023, 10am-5pm at Cocoa River Front Park. This is a fun, free event for the whole family!— City of Cocoa, FL (@CityofCocoa) May 25, 2023
For more information, visit https://t.co/oOh65eTwh5 pic.twitter.com/WuYWxqxRL7
LAKE COUNTY
City of Groveland Juneteenth Celebration
Groveland’s third annual Juneteenth event will celebrate with cultural dance and stepping performances, a barbecue competition, music, and a guest speaker.
- Date: June 16
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: Lake David Park, 450 South Lake Avenue, Groveland, FL 34736
MARION COUNTY
Ocala Juneteenth Celebration
The Ocala Juneteenth Celebration Commission will host an event featuring food, vendors, entertainment, and more.
- Date: June 17
- Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Webb Field, 1501 West Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34475
ORANGE COUNTY
Eatonville Juneteenth Parade 2023
“Celebrate, Educate & Unite” is the theme of this year’s Eatonville Juneteenth parade. The parade travels east on Kennedy Boulevard from Keller Road to West Avenue
- Date: June 17
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Eatonville, FL
City of Orlando 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
The event will feature live music and entertainment, a kid’s zone, vendor village, and food trucks.
- Date: June 17
- Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Clear Lake Park, 2301 29th Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Parramore Juneteenth 407 BLK YRD Block Party
The Juneteenth block party heads back to Parramore to take over Creative Village! Festivities will include food trucks, DJs, performances, vendors, kids’ activities, and an art walk.
- Date: June 17
- Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: Luminary Green Park, 437 North Terry Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
OSCEOLA COUNTY
City of Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival
Bring the family to Kissimmee’s Juneteenth Festival — a celebration of community, culture, and unity. The event will include live music, delicious food, and craft vendors.
- Date: June 17
- Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 69 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Sanford Juneteenth Block Party
Enjoy food, vendors, music, and more at a block party in Ft. Mellon Park.
- Date: June 17
- Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Location: Ft. Mellon Park, 600 East 1st Street Sanford, FL 32771
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Daytona Beach Juneteenth Community Parade
In partnership with Bethune Cookman University, NAACP, City of Daytona Beach, and Habitat for Humanity, the 1st Juneteenth Parade will feature bands, floats, and community organizations.
- Date: June 17
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: 640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
