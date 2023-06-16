‘It’s all gone’: Masonic lodge in Leesburg destroyed by fire

LEESBURG, Fla. — The state fire marshal’s office is trying to figure out what caused a fire at the Leesburg Masonic Lodge.

Channel 9 flew a drone over the location and saw massive damage and everything destroyed inside of the building.

Photos: Masonic lodge in Leesburg destroyed by fire

Leesburg firefighters resounded Wednesday night to battle the blaze.

Officials released videos showing flames shooting into the air along West Main Street.

A member of the lodge told Channel 9 that photographs and woodwork over 100 years old were destroyed inside the lodge.

“A lot of history that was inside this building. Not just the lodge but the city, and Lake County, and It’s all, it’s all gone,” said Larry Duff.

No one was at the lodge when the fire started.

Members told Channel 9 they will rebuild on the same site.

