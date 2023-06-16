SEE: Truck falls into sinkhole in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Fire Department said a person has survived after a car fell into a sinkhole Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the corner of Cleveland and Abbot Avenue around 6 a.m. and found the truck inside a sinkhole.

The fire department said the person inside the vehicle had gotten out before crews arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials said a water main break was involved, and repairs are underway.

