0 WATCH: Dragon float catches fire during parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A float in a parade at Disney’s Magic Kingdom caught fire on Friday.

Multiple people tweeted photos and video of the scene.

They said the Maleficent dragon float caught fire during the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom in the Liberty Square area.

Large plumes of black smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the dragon’s head.

A Disney spokesperson told Channel 9 that when the float, which shoots fire from its nose, caught fire, cast members and guests were immediately cleared from the area.

The spokesperson said no one was injured and the fire was quickly put out.

It's all kicking off at the Magic Kingdom! The parade went past us and the mechanical Dragon was all good until it burst into flames! Parade closed and the fire was promptly put out. The dragon was not looking the best after as you can see. pic.twitter.com/6DsWL1NK5M — Martin MJ (@MartinMJ22) May 11, 2018

Dragon at the parade at Magic Kingdom #disneyworld completely on fire !!!!! OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/wDyqL4xesc — PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) May 11, 2018

Dragon at Magic Kingdom parade completely on fire https://t.co/bx2VvOHBnW via @pixiedust_be — PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) May 11, 2018

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about #disney #gringotts pic.twitter.com/t1Y4HowQpI — Bradley 💬 (@BradleyPBower) May 11, 2018

