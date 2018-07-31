WATCH: Firefighters rescue unconscious worker from 49th floor of Miami building

MIAMI - Firefighters rescued an unconscious construction worker from the 49th floor of a building in Miami Monday.
Officials said the worker was pouring concrete when a machine malfunctioned, knocking him out.
It was a technical rescue where every second mattered.
"When the first paramedics arrived, they recognized that this building is still under construction and it was going to be difficult for us to reach him, because several of the floors below him were still under renovation," an official at the scene said.
Firefighters couldn't get to the worker from inside the building, so they used a crane to carefully lower him to the ground on a stretcher.
"You could see that he had a laceration to his head, and they had his head wrapped up and they had the collar on him," a witness said.
Paramedics said it took about 15 minutes to get the worker to safety.
The worker suffered serious injuries, officials said.
His condition is unknown.
