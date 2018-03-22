WATCH: Horse rescued from mud in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A horse was rescued Thursday after falling in the mud in Merritt Island.
The rescue happened near Gator Drive and Courtenay Parkway.
Rescue crews covered the horse with a princess blanket and used heavy equipment to pull it out.
The condition of the horse has not been released.
