  • WATCH: Horse rescued from mud in Merritt Island

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A horse was rescued Thursday after falling in the mud in Merritt Island.

     

    The rescue happened near Gator Drive and Courtenay Parkway.

     

    Rescue crews covered the horse with a princess blanket and used heavy equipment to pull it out.

     

    The condition of the horse has not been released.

