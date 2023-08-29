WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to give update from Sumter County on Hurricane Idalia

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a media briefing Tuesday in Sumter County about the state’s response to Hurricane Idalia.

The governor’s office said the update will happen at Duke Energy’s Operating Center in Wildwood.

DeSantis will be joined by state emergency management officials.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Channel 9 reporter Sam Martello is in Wildwood to cover the governor’s update.

