WATCH: Falcon 9 lights up Space Coast during morning rocket launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit early Wednesday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off and lit up the horizon of the Space Coast at 4:55 a.m.

It carried 20 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink constellation.

The satellites will provide increased access to the company’s global high-speed internet network.

The launch marked the 16th flight for the first-stage booster used in this mission.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 20 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities https://t.co/39t1Q66gDO — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 3, 2024

