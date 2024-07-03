Local

WATCH: Falcon 9 lights up Space Coast during morning rocket launch

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch The rocket lifted early Wednesday from Cape Canaveral. (SpaceX)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit early Wednesday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off and lit up the horizon of the Space Coast at 4:55 a.m.

It carried 20 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink constellation.

The satellites will provide increased access to the company’s global high-speed internet network.

The launch marked the 16th flight for the first-stage booster used in this mission.

