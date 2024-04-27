WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 8:34 p.m., SpaceX will launch the European Commission’s Galileo L12 mission from Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket will launch from Complex 39A and will take the payload to medium-Earth orbit.

Backup launch opportunities are available until Sunday at 8:30 p.m. if needed.

SpaceX said that this mission marks the 20th and final launch of the Falcon 9 rockets.

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 booster has been previously used in GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, Transporter-6, Intuitive Machines IM-1, and 13 Starlink missions.c

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the weather for this evening’s launch is 75% favorable, with a breeze and passing showers.

