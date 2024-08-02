WATCH: Rocket launch lights up Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another rocket lit up our Space Coast overnight.
SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center at 1:01 a.m. Friday.
The rocket deployed 23 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
The satellites will help to expand the company’s internet network.
SpaceX confirmed that Falcon 9′s booster landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean 8 minutes after liftoff.
Falcon 9 lands on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/Y94VJh9FKr— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 2, 2024
