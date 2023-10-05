WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket, sends more satellites into orbit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — More second-generation satellites are in orbit following a rocket launch from our Space Coast.

The Falcon 9 blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Thursday morning with 22 Starlink satellites atop it.

SpaceX pushed back liftoff three times after strong winds hit the area.

The rocket finally departed Space Launch Complex 40 at 1:36 a.m.

It marked the 44th Starlink delivery for SpaceX this year.

Starlink satellites provide broadband internet capability to locations around the globe.

About 8 minutes after liftoff, the first stage booster landed on droneship “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was the booster’s 8th mission, including a flight in September.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/E33mVRzE4n — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 5, 2023

