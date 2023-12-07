WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another batch of Starlink satellites is in orbit following a rocket launch from our Space Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying those satellites lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:07 a.m. Thursday.

The mission sent the 23 Starlinks into low-Earth orbit for the company’s high-speed internet network.

About 8 minutes later, SpaceX said the rocket’s first-stage booster successfully landed on “Just Read the Instructions,” a droneship located in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/VG7Vbkzhes — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 7, 2023

